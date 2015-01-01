Abstract

AIMS: The aim of the current study was to compare the prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) during the perinatal period among respondents with self-reported disability compared with those without a disability.



DESIGN: We conducted a secondary analysis of nationally representative data from the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System data from 24 participating United States between 2018 and 2020.



METHODS: A cross-sectional sample of 43,837 respondents provided data on disability, including difficulty in vision, hearing, ambulation, cognition, communication and self-care. The exposure was perinatal IPV, defined as experiencing abuse by a current or ex-partner in the year before or during pregnancy. Regression models were used to calculated odds of IPV by disability status while accounting for relevant sociodemographic characteristics.



RESULTS: Respondents who self-reported disabilities experienced IPV at a higher rate than those without disabilities, both before and during pregnancy. In fully adjusted models, respondents with disabilities had about 2.6 times the odds of experiencing IPV before pregnancy, and about 2.5 times the odds of experiencing IPV during pregnancy, compared with those without disabilities.



CONCLUSION: Respondents with disabilities experienced IPV at higher rates than the general population, and thus are at increased risk for adverse maternal, neonatal and infant health outcomes. IMPACT: Perinatal IPV is a significant issue globally, and our findings suggest perinatal IPV is particularly salient for persons with disability.



FINDINGS highlight the need to screen women with disabilities for IPV during the perinatal period as well as the importance of providing them appropriate, accessible information, resources and referrals.

