Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess the immediate and short-term effects of the Balance Exercise Circuit (BEC) on muscle strength, postural balance, and quality of life, with the aim of preventing falls in older adults.



METHODS: Twenty-two volunteers participated in this randomized controlled crossover study. Group A performed BEC training in the initial 3 months and received no intervention in the following 3 months. Group B received no intervention during the first 3 months and then participated in BEC training for the next 3 months. In addition, participants were followed for an additional 3 months. Muscle strength, postural balance, functional mobility, and quality of life were assessed, respectively, using an isokinetic dynamometer, force platform, TUG test, and the WHOQOL.



RESULTS: After 3 months of training, Group A presented improved balance and rate of force development (RFD), while Group B presented improvements in RFD, TUG performance, and WHOQOL physical and psychological domains. Regarding the short-term effects, the participants maintained the training effects in WHOQOL balance, RFD, and the social domain. In addition, the number of falls decreased during follow-up.



CONCLUSION: The BEC intervention improved muscle strength, postural balance, and quality of life in older adults, in addition to reducing the risk of falls. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Brazilian Registry of Clinical Trials (ReBEC) - RBR-5nvrwm.

Language: en