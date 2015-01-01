|
Citation
|
Sprang G, Stoklosa H, Greenbaum J. Public Health Rep. (1974) 2022; 137(Suppl 1): 5S-9S.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Schools of Public Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35775916
|
Abstract
|
Human trafficking (eg, compulsory forced labor or commercial sex or involvement of a minor in commercial sex acts)1 is a public health issue that results from interconnected factors at societal, community, family, and individual levels.2,3 Traffickers disproportionately target populations at risk of exploitation, including people who have experienced or been exposed to other forms of violence (eg, child abuse or maltreatment, interpersonal violence or sexual assault, community or gang violence) and people disconnected from stable support networks (eg, those who have run away from home or experienced homelessness, unaccompanied minors, people displaced during disasters).4,5 Structural racism, xenophobia, gender inequality, and misogyny magnify this vulnerability.6
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
public health; child abuse; violence; workforce; health care; child labor; sex workers