Ali N, Abd-Alrazaq A, Shah Z, Alajlani M, Alam T, Househ M. Stud. Health Technol. Inform. 2022; 295: 118-121.

(Copyright © 2022, IOS Press)

10.3233/SHTI220675

35773821

Children go through varied emotions such as happiness, sadness, and fear. At times, it may be difficult for children to express their emotions. Detecting and understanding the unexpressed emotions of children is very important to address their needs and prevent mental health issues. In this paper, we develop an artificial intelligence (AI) based Emotion Sensing Recognition App (ESRA) to help parents and teachers understand the emotions of children by analyzing their drawings. We collected 102 drawings from a local school in Doha and 521 drawings from Google and Instagram. Four different experiments were conducted using a combination of the two datasets. The deep learning model was trained using the Fastai library in Python. The model classifies the drawings into positive or negative emotions. The model accuracy ranged from 55% to 79% in the four experiments. This study showed that ESRA has the potential in identifying the emotions of children. However, the underlying algorithm needs to be trained and evaluated using more drawings to improve its current accuracy and to be able to identify more specific emotions.


Children; Artificial Intelligence; Emotion Sensing; Mobile Application

