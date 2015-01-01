Abstract

AIM: Parents and professionals receive conflicting recommendations about management of infant sleep problems. The aim of this umbrella review was to provide an overview of summarised research on the prevention and treatment of sleep problems in infants (0-1 year), content of the interventions, and the conditions under which they are delivered.



METHODS: The umbrella review included five systematic reviews of 24 individual studies, mainly randomised controlled trials. Searches were conducted in PsycINFO, Cochrane, Campbell, Epistemonikos, PDQ-Evidence, IN SUM, and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, for reviews published during 2010-2021.



RESULTS: The systematic reviews showed that behavioural interventions increased sleep in infants and parents. Interventions entailed reducing parental disturbances during sleep onset and enabling the infant to fall asleep and maintain sleep on their own. Knowledge about infant sleep and the establishment of positive bedtime routines seemed crucial for preventing and treating sleep difficulties. The interventions can be delivered in a few sessions, typically one-on-one during the postnatal period.



CONCLUSION: Behavioural interventions can be recommended and adapted to the individual family. Positive outcomes for the infant and the family depends on a close and coordinated collaboration between child health clinics, community psychologists, general physicians, and other services.

Language: en