Citation
Shaqiqi W, Cuthill F, Brennan G. Nurse Educ. Today 2022; 116: e105452.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35779525
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Nursing students regularly work with women who have experienced intimate partner violence in their clinical placements and subsequently as registered nurses. They have a role in early detection, intervention, onward referral and education of women about intimate partner violence. Therefore, it is necessary to gain a comprehensive understanding of their capability to care for abused women and identify learning needs. Nonetheless, the level of preparedness of nursing students to deal with intimate partner violence has not been reviewed.
Keywords
Domestic violence; Gender-based violence; Nursing curricula