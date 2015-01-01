Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood adversity has been linked to many indicators of shorter healthy lifespan, including earlier onset of disease and disability as well as early mortality. These observations suggest the hypothesis that childhood maltreatment may accelerate aging.



OBJECTIVE: To characterize the relationship between childhood maltreatment and accelerated biological aging in a prospective cohort of 357 individuals with documented cases of childhood maltreatment and 250 controls matched on demographic and socioeconomic factors.



METHODS: Cases were drawn from juvenile and adult court records from the years 1967 through 1971 in a large Midwest metropolitan geographic area. Cases were defined as having court-substantiated cases of childhood physical or sexual abuse, or neglect occurring at age 11 or younger. Controls were selected from the same schools and hospitals of birth and matched on age, sex, race, and approximate socioeconomic status. We compared biological aging in these two groups using two blood-chemistry algorithms, the Klemera-Doubal method Biological Age (KDM BA) and the PhenoAge. Algorithms were developed and validated in data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) using published methods and publicly available software.



RESULTS: Participants (55% women, 49% non-White) had mean age of 41 years (SD=4). Those with court substantiated childhood maltreatment history exhibited more advanced biological aging as compared with matched controls, although this difference was statistically different for only the KDM BA measure (KDM BA Cohen's D=0.20, 95% CI=[0.03,0.36], p = 0.02; PhenoAge Cohen's D=0.09 95% CI=[-0.08,0.25], p = 0.296). In subgroup analyses, maltreatment effect sizes were larger for women as compared to men and for White participants as compared to non-White participants, although these differences were not statistically significant at the α= 0.05 level.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: As of midlife, effects of childhood maltreatment on biological aging are small in magnitude but discernible. Interventions to treat psychological and behavioral sequelae of exposure to childhood maltreatment, including in midlife adults, have potential to protect survivors from excess burden of disease, disability, and mortality in later life.

Language: en