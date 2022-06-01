Abstract

The article presents the empirical study on emotional stability and other personal cognitive, emotional and volitional factors affecting flight activities performed by transport aviation personnel. Emotional stability mobilizes body functions for the successful performance of a particular activity; it correlates closely with patterns of behavior, strong-willed efforts aimed at this activity, i.e. it provides different emotional changes for the most adequate mobilization of air traffic specialists. That is, the reliability of air traffic specialists' professional work depends on indicators of their emotional stability. The article purpose is to investigate empirically transport aviation personnel' emotional stability depending on the indicators: thinking flexibility, neuroticism, behavioural patterns in a stressful situation, personal anxiety, resilience (psychological hardiness). In order to study air traffic control specialists' emotional stability, we used the psychological examining techniques determining the characteristics of thinking flexibility, personal anxiety, behavioural patterns in stressful situations (behavioural types, adaptive strategies at stress, internal control in stress situations). Our study involved civil flight crew members and air traffic controllers. The obtained results allowed us to perform correlation analysis and comparative analysis using SPSS software package. The performed correlation analysis showed that emotional stability correlated with behavioural patterns in a stressful situation (r = 0.396, at p≤0.05) and personal anxiety (r = 0.404, at p≤0.05), which indicated the balance preservation in difficult situations, the ability to reconcile emotional experiences without suppressing them. The comparative analysis helped outline further research and prospects for aviation psychologists' work to maintain air traffic control specialists psychological health.

Language: en