Petrov A. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 63: 427-435.

10.1016/j.trpro.2022.06.031

The paper discusses the issues of comparing the dynamics (2004...2020) of the most important characteristic of orderliness of road safety systems (RSS) - Relative system Entropy Hn RSS. The comparison was made for road safety systems of three Russian regions (Moscow, Leningrad and Tyumen regions) and their regional centers (Moscow, St. Petersburg and Tyumen). It has been established that, despite the positive dynamics of changes in the orderliness of RSS in all three cases, each of them has a certain specificity determined by the rate of changes in Hn RSS.


comparison; entropy; features; models; orderliness; regional; relative entropy; Road safety; urban systems

