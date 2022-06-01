Abstract

Acoustic pollution is currently receiving greater attention due to the increasing flow of vehicles, which are a source of increased noise in residential areas. Vehicles are predominantly sources of medium- and low-frequency noise, which has high penetrating power and spreads with low dissipative absorption over long distances. Given the continuous growth of the automobile fleet, the adverse impact of sound emissions on people in recent years has been even greater. The article examines the results of a study of traffic noise generated in places where traffic lights regulating traffic are installed. Recommendations are given for possible adjustment of traffic lights to reduce sound levels emitted from the side of the traffic line.

Language: en