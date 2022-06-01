Abstract

Increasing volume and speed of rail traffic bring a rise in strain of both rolling stock and rail track. Identifying causes of rail accidents and developing adequate responding guidelines play a large part in ensuring traffic safety. Another key factor is analyzing and estimating the involvement of various deviations in the locomotive-car-track system parameters in a derailment or other catastrophic events. Increased stress on car and rail track elements has led to higher frequency of failures in operation and shorter mileage between overhauls. This in turn has deteriorated the technical condition of the locomotive-car-track system and affected the ongoing tendency of growing derailments of freight cars in curves and on mountainous terrains. In particular, the data obtained from rail accident investigations has shown a two-fold increase in the number of car derailments in the aforementioned conditions as the outcome of deviations in the locomotive-car-track system parameters between 2012 and 2020. For this reason, ensuring traffic safety is increasingly dependent on computational-and-empirical evaluation and danger classification of different deviations in system parameters, as well as development mathematical models of concerning processes and situations. The issue has been partially resolved due to investigations in causes of defects and accidents in the car-railway system, followed by identification of the most dangerous defects and the development of appropriate recommendations aimed at improving traffic safety. However, this approach does not fully consider the effect of violations of speed limit in combination with other deviations, nor the danger level of various deviations of the locomotive-car-track system's elements when moving through mountain-pass sections of the track. In particular, the influence of the uncanceled lateral acceleration that occurs when a train moves in such sections (track slope between 8 and 25 ‰), including when coupled with extra track subsidence conditions, speed limit violation and abnormal elevation of the outer rail inside a curve, has not been fully assessed. Finally, the influence of wear of wheel rolling surfaces and ridges when moving through curves and mountain-pass sections has also yet to be fully researched. Therefore, it remains a pressing task to advance the computational-and-empirical approach as well as mathematical models for assessing danger levels of individual failures and their combinations in the locomotive-car-track system, and to develop recommendations for identifying accident causes and improving traffic safety in curves and on mountainous terrains.

Language: en