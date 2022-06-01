Abstract

Railway transportation is a vital service to global society and the backbone of a sustainable economy. It has an unprecedented opportunity to achieve the sustainability which is required for the 21 century. By doing so, railway will be able to respond to the expected growth in transport demand, both passenger and freight. This article reflects the main issues facing the transport system in the field of traffic safety and operation of railway transport, analyzes the criminal law aspects of the current legislation. Railways are an important part of the Russian transport network. Most of the Railways belong to the East Siberian railway. A special place in ensuring railway safety is occupied by economic legal regulators, especially the the most effective means of influencing socially significant behavior. Russian legislation provides for different norms of liability, including those provided for in the criminal legislation of the Russian Federation: 1) violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of rail, air or water transport (Art. 263); 2) poor quality repair of vehicles and their release into operation with technical faults (art. 266); 3) bringing into disrepair vehicles or means of communication (article 267); 4) violation of the rules ensuring the safe operation of transport (article 268). In quantitative terms, they are quite enough to counter internal and external threats to the safe functioning of rail transport, but there are a number of significant shortcomings that do not allow to realize their protective potential to the full.

Language: en