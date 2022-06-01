Abstract

The article substantiates the role of special exercises as a means of improving actions to achieve a coordinated solution to the problems of teaching physical exercises and developing coordination abilities (CAb) of students of universities of civil aviation (CA). This is the purpose of creating the basic foundations for effective preparation for future professional activities in the CA. In this study, we used a methodology for the development of specialized coordination qualities, which involves the systematic and consistent application of exercises using sports training methods and the creation on this basis of complex forms of managerial actions. We have also sought to take into account the role of the following subjective factors: 1) the need for the presence of the so-called active readiness (readiness to perform actions adequate to the "unexpectedly" arising events of flight activities); 2) the individual inclination of the future specialist to the way of solving operational problems in difficult situations. In the process of research, the effectiveness of the organization of training sessions using motor actions of a coordination nature was substantiated and experimentally proved.

Language: en