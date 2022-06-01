Abstract

The article presents the importance of assessing the competitiveness of enterprises in the Russian Federation, which is determined by the needs of the real sector of the national economy. At present, in world practice, investments in the road sector are growing, but at the same time, investors have become more prudent and demanding in their expectations from investment proposals. The purpose of this study was to identify the main development trends of competitiveness, sustainability and strategic development of the Russian Federation enterprises, allowing to assess the potential of the studied industry and its internal environment (personnel). For the analysis of this problem, theoretical and empirical methods, quantitative and qualitative analysis methods, data aggregation methods, expert evaluation method, classification and structuring of information method, comparison method, reference and statistical data were used. As a result of the study, both general trends of the studied economic category in the world and in the Russian Federation were described. Justification of these trends makes it possible to assess the tactical, strategic and personnel potential at the enterprises of the Russian Federation. The author's research results presented will allow to formulate "recession points" and determine the development trends of this industry, including the regions of the Russian Federation. The article will be useful to business owners, civil servants, educational organizations, which prepare students and undergraduates in the economics of enterprises (by industry) and personnel management.

