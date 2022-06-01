SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lavrenec I, Konovalova T, Mironova M, Senin I. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 63: 2927-2932.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2022.06.341

unavailable

The formation of a network of cycle paths for settlements with an undeveloped network is problematic due to the fact that the degree of use and their productivity is unknown. There is also no single effective technology for creating a network of bike paths - it is not clear what they should connect and where to go. One way to solve these problems is to predict possible correspondence. It is assumed that there are objects that form correspondence and objects that absorb it - points of attraction for the population. Knowing this, it is possible to create a theoretical network of routes that would connect these objects along the shortest paths using the city's road network. In places of maximum concentration of passing connections, it is most preferable to lay main bike paths. Based on the received data on the density of correspondence, a frame of the main bicycle paths was built. The method of building a network of main bike paths considered in the article will allow for preliminary planning and justification for the development of the territory of settlements with a low level of development of cycling infrastructure.


bike path; buffer zone; correspondence; object of attraction; QGIS

