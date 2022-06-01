Abstract

This article is devoted to the analysis of the effectiveness of the integration of automated processes in the functioning of the railway sector on the social and physical safety of employees of railway segment. Improving the safety of railway workers is one of the key goals of railway companies all around the world, which is associated with the increased danger of work related to railway tracks. During writing this scientific article, the authors used the following theoretical methods: integration of research data conducted in France, the Netherlands, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Norway, and Russia; review of scientific sources using key databases, including Scopus, Web of Science, Bureau of Transportation Statistics; analysis of practices for the implementation of automated systems and existing concepts used in different countries. The authors also classified of existing types of railway workers' safety and identified the relation between the introduction of automated process systems and the level of safety of railway workers. The results of this research allow us to identify the correlation between the introduction of automated processes in the functioning of railway companies and the social and physical safety of employees and passengers of the railway sector.

Language: en