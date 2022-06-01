Abstract

The article justifies the dependency of the quality of life on development of the national transportation system. Creating a balanced transport system ensuring traffic safety of the unified transport system, monitoring of the technical condition of vehicles, and economic efficiency of its participants are the ways to improve the quality of life. Stable functioning of all system elements, permanent comfortable transport communication, safety and high-quality roads are pre-requisites of safety, mobility, and comfort. Statistical data of the Unified Automatized Informational System for Technical Inspection were used to analyze the injury rate on the roads related with faults and failures of vehicles, which helped in systematization of the motor transport system issues. This signifies the clashes of interests in ensuring safety of people based on mandatory technical inspection of vehicles. The article also provides the analysis of transport system development programs in Russia and Belarus in order to improve the quality of life of population. Effects from addressing the issues of the motor transport system on implementation of national goals and strategic objectives of country development have been analyzed.

Language: en