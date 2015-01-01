Abstract

Drug abuse is one of the serious social problems facing the globe today. There have been cases of young people under the influence of drugs; engaging in different crimes such as kidnapping, rape, and armed robbery. The goal of this study was to test the effectiveness of social media-based intervention in reducing drug abuse propensity among youths in Nigeria. The design of the study was a two-way ANOVA with repeated measures. The Substance Abuse Proclivity (SAP) scale was used to collect data for the study. The study showed that social media-based intervention effectively reduced drug abuse propensity for participants in the treatment group compared with those in the control group. A follow-up intervention after two years shows a steady decline in drug abuse propensity among youth in the treatment group, unlike those in the control group. Comparatively, the training skills type of intervention was more effective than motivational interviewing.

