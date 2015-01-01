Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is the most common type of domestic violence often used by men against their wives. Due to the destructive and widespread social and health consequences of IPV, the present study aimed to investigate the prevalence and related factors of IPV among married women in Garmsar, Iran.



METHODS: Using multi-stage clusters sampling method, this cross-sectional study included 400 married women in Garmsar, Iran. The data collection process was conducted during October and December 2019 using a researcher-made questionnaire. The content validity of the questionnaire was confirmed using content validity ratio (CVR) and content validity index (CVI) indicators (0.85 and 0.88, respectively). Also, the reliability was confirmed by examining the internal consistency and obtaining a score of 0.93 for Cronbach's alpha. Descriptive and analytical statistics were performed using t-test, analysis of variance (ANOVA), and Tukey's post-hoc test.



RESULTS: Most participants were in the age range of 20-40 years (mean age: 34.9 years). The overall exposure of women to IPV was 56.11%. In addition, the most prevalent types of IPV included legal (24%), social (24%), financial (22%), verbal (16%), physical (13%), emotional (12%), and sexual (11%). The effective factors on the prevalence of IPV included number of children, education level, occupation, and age (P less than 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: We witnessed that women living in Garmsar faced different types of IPV and their overall exposure to this phenomenon was higher than the national and global average. To resolve the problem, the following measurements are recommended: a careful investigation of the reasons for the spread of IPV, implementing interventions based on reliable evidence, and serious cooperation of the experts and relevant governmental and non-governmental institutions, particularly citizens.

Language: en