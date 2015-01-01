Abstract

The purpose of this study is to find out how the state guarantees rape child status, that no one wants to be the victim of one's vile act, the result of rape is not uncommon in trauma, pregnancy. The birth of a child must have been a heavy responsibility for the victim to assume a new status as a mother of an unwanted child. Everyone is protected and granted rights by the state from the womb until it recovers age. While a rape victim is allowed to have an abortion, it is not uncommon for a victim to keep her pregnancy in check until the child resulting from rape is born in the world. The birth of the child is certainly born as well as the rights of the child, the parental obligation to give to the identity of the child which is guaranteed by the state should be highly valued and respected to protect the dignity and dignity of the child as it is defined by the legislation on child protection, when the rights of the child are taken away by the family as a result of rape, there isa conflict between the rules and the fact that the child has lost his identity as a result of the selfishness of the party. The child has a right to have an identity on him since he was born in the world. The child in general from the rape right to know his or her identity starting with his or her biological parents, usually hidden in order to cover up the shame of the rape victim's family. This would surely be fateful for the present and future because authentic deeds are the letters used for human life. It is ignored by the victims' families, whereas it is a violation of the penal penal code on the part of authentic deed forgery as long as the maximum prison penalty of six years is threatened, and it is charged with 2016's second amendment act on child protection.



===



Tujuan dilakukannya penelitian ini adalah untuk mengetahui bagaimana jaminan Negara terhadap Status Anak akibat pemerkosaan, tidak ada seorangpun yang menginginkan menjadi korban dari perbuatan keji seseorang, akibat dari perbuatan keji berupa pemerkosaan tak jarang korban mengalami trauma, kehamilan. Lahirnya seorang anak tentunya menjadi tanggung jawab yang besar bagi korban untuk mengemban status baru menjadi seorang ibu dari anak yang tak diinginkan sebelumnya. Setiap orang dilindungi serta diberikan hak oleh Negara mulai dari dalam kandungan sampai ia menutup usia. Meskipun korban dari pemerkosaan diperbolehkan untuk melakukan aborsi tetapi tidak jarang korban tetap mempertahankan kandungannya hingga anak akibat dari pemerkosaan lahir di dunia. Lahirnya anak tentunya juga lahir pula hak-haknya dari anak, kewajiban orang tua atas pemberian terhadap status identitas anak yang telah dijamin oleh Negara sepatutnya dijunjung tinggi serta di hormati untuk melindungi harkat dan martabat anak sebagaimana hal itu dijelaskan dari Peraturan Perundang-Undangan Tentang Perlindungan Anak, ketika hak-hak anak direnggut oleh keluarga korban akibat pemerkosaan disinilah terdapat konflik terhadap aturan yang mengaturnya dengan fakta yang terjadi dimana anak kehilangan jati dirinya akibat keegoisan dari para pihak. Anak berhak untuk memiliki identitas terhadap dirinya sejak ia dilahirkan di dunia. Pada umumnya anak akibat dari pemerkosaan hak untuk mengetahui identitas dirinya mulai dari siapa orang tua kandungnya, biasanya disembunyikan guna untuk menutupi aib bagi keluarga korban pemerkosaan. Permasalahan ini tentunya akan berakibat fatal untuk masa kini dan mendatang sebab Akta Otentik Merupakan surat yang biasa dipergunakan bagi kehidupan manusia. Hal ini diabaikan oleh pihak keluarga korban, padahal tindakan tersebut merupakan perbuatan melanggar Kitab Undang-Undang Hukum Pidana dari segi pemalsuan Akta Otentik sebagaimana diancam Pidana Penjara Paling Lama Enam Tahun, dan dijerat dengan Undang-Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2016 sebagaimana merupakan Undang-Undang perubahan kedua dari Undang-Undang Nomor 23 Tahun 2002 Tentang Perlindungan Anak.

Language: id