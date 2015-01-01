|
Citation
Kelly RE, Alexander DC. Perspect. Terror. 2022; 16(3): 37-49.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Terrorism Research Initiative and the Center for Terrorism and Security Studies)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This article provides a review of recent literature, summarizing the development and discussion of pre-attack variables as an area of focus for threat assessment and proactive risk mitigation concerning lone actor attacks and targeted violence attacks. An in-depth case study of the motivationally elusive Las Vegas mass shooter Ste- phen Paddock is presented, including an analysis of Paddock's pre-attack planning behaviors, using the same variable nomenclature as a recent FBI pre-attack planning behaviors study of active shooters. The pre-attack planning and preparation activities are compared both factually and in the context of recent literature regard- ing lone actor attacks. The pre-attack process of radicalization is discussed as a primary distinction between motivation-elusive actors and ideologically motivated extremists. The article concludes with a discussion of pre-attack intervention opportunities and potential lessons learned to improve future threat assessment and risk-mitigation efforts.
Language: en