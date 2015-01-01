Abstract

Data from a single state indicated there was an increase in opioid overdose related emergency services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The current study examined the provisional rolling 12-month drug overdose deaths between January 2019 and October 2021 at the national, state, and specific-drug levels, to identify trends in drug-overdose deaths before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The trend in provisional U.S. drug overdose deaths accelerated at the beginning of the pandemic (December 2019). This acceleration slowed in the middle of pandemic (October 2020). Additionally, there was significant state and drug heterogeneity of drug overdose deaths.

