Chrysoulakis AP. Eur. J. Criminol. 2022; 19(2): 282-303.

Copyright © 2022, European Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing

10.1177/1477370819896216

unavailable

According to the Situational Action Theory, stronger morality inhibits the perception of alternatives to law-breaking action, thus lessening the probability of crime and delinquency. Research indicates that morality might be affected by delinquent peer association and in turn affect criminogenic exposure. This article studies how morality develops during late adolescence using data from the longitudinal project Malmö Individual and Neighbourhood Development Study. Using linear growth modelling, the study finds that a decrease in morality is associated with a simultaneous increase in delinquency peer association. No change in criminogenic exposure was detected. The results are discussed alongside theoretical and methodological implications.

Language: en

Criminogenic exposure; delinquent peer association; development; linear growth modelling; morality; Situational Action Theory

