Abstract

Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States will experience various forms of aggression by an intimate partner, per year. The clinical implications of "choke-holds" and lethal outcomes have recently garnered national attention. Nonfatal strangulation (NFS) and blows to the head or face resulting in traumatic brain injury (TBI) represent forms of aggression that create short and long-term sequelae for the victim. The aim of this paper is to provide an overview for health care providers, mental health clinicians and advocates regarding the physical, neurological and psychological sequelae following NFS, post-Intimate Partner Violence. A search of databases (Google Scholar, PubMed, PsychINFO, SocIndex, Scopus, ScienceDirect, and Web of Science) was conducted regarding the clinical, physical, neurological, and legal issues for women who have experienced NFS and IPV. The authors identified 55 research, mental health, and clinical articles as well as legal reviews, addressing the short-term and long-term outcomes of NFS in IPV. The current manuscript discusses the primary sequelae and challenges facing those who experience NFS. Many health care practitioners will interface with IPV survivors who have experienced NFS; it is a high priority to identify, assess, and intervene. Universal screening methods, safety and referral resources for IPV/NFS survivors, and legal considerations are primary components of successful intervention and treatment with this population.

