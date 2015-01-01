Abstract

Croatia is a European country with one of the highest prevalence of domestic violence (DV) against women and without a strategy related to male victims. DV against men is a problem often overlooked and associated with numerous stereotypes. This study examines gender differences of DV help-seekers and specificities related to men. Data were derived through structured face to face interviews specifically designed for this study which based on DV literature that included 3296 help-seeking interviewees who personally visited the Counseling Center for Domestic Violence Victims, Zagreb, Croatia. Mental health professionals collected data on gender differences of help-seekers, socio-demographic characteristics, types, and duration of violence, perpetrators, and types of interventions. Important predictors of the gender of DV help-seekers were age, educational level, marital status, and DV types, duration and reporting. Women were more commonly abused by current partners and men by parents. Female victims were more likely to seek help after years of sustaining DV while male victims would seek help after up to 6 months of abuse. Women were more often victims of physical, financial, and multiple-type abuse, and men were more likely to suffer psychological abuse. Men were less likely to report abuse to the police, and misdemeanor or felony courts, but they sought legal counseling. 25% of DV help-seekers were men. Gender differences between victims of DV were in the socio-demographic characteristics, types and duration of violence, and perpetrators. Men underreported DV to institutions but they sought legal counseling. Additional practice and research implications are discussed.

Language: en