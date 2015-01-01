|
Adherence to rigid masculine gender role beliefs is often a significant predictor of violence perpetration; additionally, there is a consistent link among adolescent boys between experiencing victimization and perpetrating violence. This study examines the nuances in those associations specifically for sexual harassment victimization, perpetration, and masculine gender role beliefs in a rural sample of adolescent boys. A convenience sample of 236 boys' responses to an electronic survey completed at school were examined using multiple regression analysis to explore the relation of perpetration with victimization and four gender-related attitudes, specifically male power, relationship control, acceptability of violence, and apathy toward others. Consistent with prior research, victimization was strongly related to perpetration; however, this link was true only when attitudes on male power and apathy toward others were also high.
Adolescent; Apathy; Gender norms; Masculinity; Rural; Sexual harassment