Abstract

This study examined how sibling physical aggression (SPA) influences lifetime aggression after controlling for variance due to childhood physical abuse, observed parental aggression, peer aggression, childhood emotional abuse, and childhood sexual abuse. The results of this study were also compared to a similar study that utilized a college sample (King et al. Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & Trauma, 27(5) 523-540, Violence and Victims, 32(6), 998-1013, 2017a, b). Participants from a national sample (N = 916) completed the Violent Experiences Questionnaire-Revised (VEQ-R), Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire (BPAQ), Lifetime Assessment of Violent Acts (LAVA), and self-reports regarding sexual assault and conduct disorder. Analytic strategies included bivariate correlation coefficient calculations, linear regression analyses, analyses of covariance, and relative risk analyses. SPA occurring only once a year was associated with increased conduct disorder symptoms, trait hostility, and legal consequences for violence. SPA perpetrated by a younger sibling significantly impacted conduct disorder symptoms, BPAQ subscale scores, and LAVA index scores. This study failed to replicate results found in the similar study that utilized a college sample (King et al. Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & Trauma, 27(5) 523-540, Violence and Victims, 32(6), 998-1013, 2017a, b). The impact of SPA on lifetime aggression warrants the careful consideration of SPA in clinical settings as well as any future studies that attempt to control for poly-victimization. The implications of the relational age of the perpetrator to the victim also warrant careful consideration in any future studies that attempt to control for poly-victimization.

