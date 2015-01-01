|
Citation
|
Nam Y, Maxwell SR. J. Fam. Violence 2021; 36(3): 293-305.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aggression in dating relationships is a serious problem that can have long-term negative consequences. While research had been increasing in western societies concomitant with an increasing awareness of intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration, studies in Asian societies are still few and far between. This paper examines dating violence perpetration among college students in South Korea. Overall violence, emotional, and physical violence are examined respectively. Witnessed parental conflict is used as the main explanatory variable consistent with much of the literature on intimate partner violence perpetration, and also examines the effect of the self-conscious emotion of guilt on dating violence perpetration. Guilt had been shown in the psychological literature to be prosocial and adaptive, but its role has been largely ignored in the IPV and aggression literature. Both its direct and moderating effects on dating violence are examined. Anonymous surveys were administered to college students in four universities across four cities and four regions in South Korea. Three hundred and thirty students who have had a dating experience are included in the analyses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Dating violence; Domestic violence; Emotional aggression; Guilt; Moderating effect; Physical aggression; South Korea; Witnessed parental conflict