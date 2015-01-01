Abstract

The current study examined whether husband's controlling and domineering attitudes moderated the association between husband's alcohol consumption and women's physical violence experience. Using data from the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (DHS), a total of 20,101 nationally representative married women in Nigeria reported on husband-perpetrated physical violence, husband's alcohol consumption, and husband's controlling and domineering attitudes. Weighted data were analyzed using zero-inflated negative binomial (ZINB) regression models. The models revealed that women whose husbands endorsed controlling and domineering attitudes were more likely to experience physical violence. In addition, women whose husbands were drinking alcohol reported more physical violence experience, with the largest influence among women whose husbands endorsed high levels of controlling and domineering attitudes compared to average and low levels. These findings point to the prospect of how combination of husband's attitudes and husband's alcohol consumption variables can be used to further understand women's physical violence experience within marital relationships.

Language: en