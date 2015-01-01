Abstract

Efforts are warranted to understand correlates of formal help-seeking among active-duty military members self-reporting family maltreatment perpetration. Drawing from the Integrated Model of Determinants of Behavioral Intentions, we evaluate a hypothesized model in which the intention to seek formal services is associated with a set of plausible social-psychological variables. Practical barriers to help-seeking is assessed as a moderating influence. A representative sample of 5326 Airmen (88% male) from the 2011 Air Force Community Assessment Survey who self-reported recent family maltreatment perpetration is used for structural equation modeling to estimate direct associations between social support and intention to seek services, and indirect associations via career stigma, unit-based stigma, and sense of community. Social support is negatively associated with career stigma and unit-based stigma, and positively associated with sense of community. Career stigma and sense of community are negatively associated with intention to seek services. Significant indirect effects include a positive effect between social support and intention to seek services via a reduction in career stigma, and a negative effect via increases in sense of community. Higher levels of practical barriers magnify most associations. Especially when facing practical barriers, social support can both increase help-seeking intentions by reducing career stigma, and reduce intentions, either directly or indirectly by strengthening a sense of community. Military leaders should address career stigma perceptually and systematically, and engage in public awareness efforts and trainings to position members of informal networks to guide individuals with problematic behavior toward relevant formal services.

Language: en