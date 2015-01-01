Abstract

The purpose of the current study was to identify and understand the experiences, needs, and effects of intrafamilial homicide (IFH) on surviving families. A homicide is considered intrafamilial when the perpetrator and decedent were both members of the same chosen or biological family. Qualitative interviews were conducted with 14 adult surviving family members of an IFH (M age = 46.14 years, SD = 12.78 years; n = 9 females, n = 5 males; n = 8 Black, n = 6 White; n = 11 non-Hispanic, n = 3 Hispanic). The results of thematic analyses indicated that families encountered a significant and negative impact to the family system as a result of the IFH. Specifically, participants discussed experiencing familial relationship strains, including relational cut-offs, child-custody and visitation issues, and divorce. Participants also provided their definition of immediate family and discussed the implications of the definition for post-IFH service provision. Most participants provided the first names or relationship titles of those individuals that they included within their immediate family, as well as a qualitative description of those relationships. Some participants also discussed the awareness that the co-victims that are impacted by the IFH are not always included within the traditional definition of immediate family and how that preconception can negatively impact post-IFH service provision. This research addresses much needed gaps in the extant literature, helps to inform future couple and family therapy practices, and provides direction for future research.

Language: en