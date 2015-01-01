Abstract

Research has established a link between Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and mental health difficulties across the lifespan. This includes recent research that linked ACEs to lower hope in adulthood. To better understand the link between ACEs and lower hope, the current study tested a model, based in both attachment and hope theory, of ACEs as a driver of lower hope via lower attachment security as a mediator. To test the theorized linear relationship between variables, among a sample of U.S. adults (N' = 293), the study employed established measures of ACEs, attachment style, and hope. A 3 variable path model with full mediation model was hypothesized, with ACEs driving lower attachment security that is linked to lower hope. The model was tested with structural equation modeling (SEM). The results indicated the theory proposed full mediation model fit the data well (Χ2 = 102.0, df = 52; p < .001; RMSEA = .057 [90% CI:.041,.074]; CFI:.96; SRMR:.053), with the model indicating ACEs drove attachment insecurity (R2 = .125) that generated lower hope (R2 = .208). A subsequent bootstrapping analysis (n = 5,000) validated the full mediation model. Multigroup analyses also indicated the model was stable across demographic groups. The paper concludes with a discussion of the implications of the results, including how the data suggests a need for further research into interventions for ACE survivors to promote attachment security and hope.

