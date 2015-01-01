Abstract

The purpose of this study is to examine the relationships among adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization, and three adulthood health outcomes--perceived physical and mental health and depression--among college students. We analyzed the direct effects of a subset of ACEs including community violence, peer victimization, child abuse and neglect, exposure to domestic violence, and other physical and sexual victimization and a subset of IPV victimization including threats, physical, sexual, technological, and psychological violence on health, and the indirect effect of IPV victimization on the relationships between ACEs and health. We analyzed 3,535 college students from seven universities who reported information about major variables of interest.



RESULTS: Findings from structural equation modeling indicate that ACEs are positively associated with poorer perceived physical health (β = .37, p < .001), poorer mental health (β = .64, p < .001), and higher levels of depression (β = .40, p < .001). IPV victimization is positively associated with poorer perceived physical health (β = .36, p < .001), poorer mental health (β = .23, p < .001), and higher levels of depression (β = .16, p < .001). In addition, IPV victimization partially mediates the impacts of ACEs on perceived physical health (β = .06, p < .001), mental health (β = .28, p < .001), and depression (β = .10, p < .001). ACEs influenced adulthood health outcomes both physically and mentally via IPV victimization. This study suggests a life-course perspective and trauma-informed approach that incorporates the long-term effect of ACEs and IPV victimization on adulthood well-being.

