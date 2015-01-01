|
Seon J, Cho H, Choi GY, Son E, Allen J, Nelson A, Kwon I. J. Fam. Violence 2022; 37(4): 691-706.
Abstract
The purpose of this study is to examine the relationships among adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization, and three adulthood health outcomes--perceived physical and mental health and depression--among college students. We analyzed the direct effects of a subset of ACEs including community violence, peer victimization, child abuse and neglect, exposure to domestic violence, and other physical and sexual victimization and a subset of IPV victimization including threats, physical, sexual, technological, and psychological violence on health, and the indirect effect of IPV victimization on the relationships between ACEs and health. We analyzed 3,535 college students from seven universities who reported information about major variables of interest.
Adverse Childhood Experience; College Survey; Depression; Intimate Partner Violence; Mental Health; Physical Health