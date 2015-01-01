Abstract

A lot of fatal road accidents are said to be happening at night time. There are many reasons causing these accidents. Driving on a curved road at night time is quite dangerous. The headlights of a moving vehicle illuminate the path that is straight ahead of it. When a vehicle takes a turn either left or right, the headlights do not move in that direction and hence, the path is illuminated tangentially and the curved path remains a blind spot. This can cause a fatal accident at night time on a steep curve road. Hence, the idea of an Adaptive Headlight System is proposed. In such a system, the headlights will move as the vehicle takes a turn in the right or left direction accordingly thus, illuminating the path correctly ahead of the vehicle so that no blind spots are left for the driver and a fatal accident is avoided. Many researchers have come up with various solutions and ideas to overcome this. In this paper, we propose an electronic model for an Adaptive Headlight System for a car which can be used for development on a large scale in the future.

