Abstract

Using shared mobility data collected from different sources and multinomial models, this paper investigates its role in serving transit-dependent populations and whether shared mobility can reduce transit deserts in New York City (NYC). It has been found that shared mobility has an important role in serving low-income populations with no car access and physically challenged travelers. However, shared mobility activities in NYC highly concentrate in wealthier areas with better transit access and less transit-dependent population. The findings indicate that without effective and appropriate policy and planning guidance, shared mobility may exacerbate transport equity issues even though they appear to be particularly adept at serving transit-dependent travelers.

