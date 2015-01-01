Abstract

This paper examines the impact of the perception of bicycle infrastructure on the choice of the bicycle as a feeder mode to access train stations in the Netherlands. The latent factors act in addition to traditional travel time and cost variables, describing the quality of cycling infrastructure at and around railway stations. The analysis is based on a large scale revealed and stated preference survey in the wider metropolitan area of The Hague and Rotterdam (n = 1524). Hybrid choice models for access feeder mode choice were estimated, where the attitude toward cycling to affected the users' perception of the cycling infrastructure, which in turn affected the utility of cycling. The results show that both the quality of cycling infrastructure and latent factors, describing the perceived quality of cycling infrastructure, station connectivity and the general attitude toward cycling, have a significant impact on cycling to the station. The effect of the travel time and cost characteristics on access mode choice significantly changes depending on the perception of the quality of the infrastructure, as well as the attitude toward cycling and frequency of train use. Bicycle parking cost and distance to the platform is the most critical observed factor influencing bicycle access choice to the train stations.

Language: en