We, the Editors and Publisher of the International Journal of Sustainable Transportation, have retracted the following article:



Tayebeh Saghapour, Sara Moridpour and Russell G. Thompson: Estimating Walking Access Levels Incorporating Distance Thresholds of Built Environment Features, International Journal of Sustainable Transportation, Volume 13, 2019, Page 1-14. doi: https://doi.org/10.1080/15568318.2017.1380245.



The above article has significant overlap with a previous article by the authors published in the Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board:



Tayebeh Saghapour, Sara Moridpour, and Russell G. Thompson. Measuring Walking Accessibility in Metropolitan Areas. Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board, No. 2661, 2017, pp. 111-119. doi: http://dx.doi.org/10.3141/2661-13.



The matter was brought to our attention by one of the authors at the request of the author's institution. The authors take full responsibility and apologize for this error. The retraction is mutually agreed among the authors, the institution, the Editors and the Publisher.



We have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.



The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as "Retracted."

