SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dehghanmongabadi A, Hoşkara. Int. J. Sustain. Transp. 2022; 16(2): 181-194.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15568318.2020.1858373

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The development of an integrated framework for planning successful complete streets and leading to a sustainable transportation sector begins with a clarification of the determinative variables and steps. A review of a broad selection of documents related to complete streets and active modes of transportation resulted in distinct lists of variables taken from each subject. Though the literature categorized built-environment variables for both subjects, social-context variables were found to be lacking in the complete streets documents. The integration of the variables from the two sets of sources formed a comprehensive list of effective determinative variables. Together, with the identification of the socially- and physically-inclusive variables, this research recommends use of an integrated framework for planning successful complete streets toward enhancing the level of sustainable mobility inside communities.


Language: en

Keywords

Active transportation; complete streets; complete streets planning steps and determinative variables; sustainable mobility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print