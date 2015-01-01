|
Citation
|
Dehghanmongabadi A, Hoşkara. Int. J. Sustain. Transp. 2022; 16(2): 181-194.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The development of an integrated framework for planning successful complete streets and leading to a sustainable transportation sector begins with a clarification of the determinative variables and steps. A review of a broad selection of documents related to complete streets and active modes of transportation resulted in distinct lists of variables taken from each subject. Though the literature categorized built-environment variables for both subjects, social-context variables were found to be lacking in the complete streets documents. The integration of the variables from the two sets of sources formed a comprehensive list of effective determinative variables. Together, with the identification of the socially- and physically-inclusive variables, this research recommends use of an integrated framework for planning successful complete streets toward enhancing the level of sustainable mobility inside communities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Active transportation; complete streets; complete streets planning steps and determinative variables; sustainable mobility