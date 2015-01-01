Abstract

The development of an integrated framework for planning successful complete streets and leading to a sustainable transportation sector begins with a clarification of the determinative variables and steps. A review of a broad selection of documents related to complete streets and active modes of transportation resulted in distinct lists of variables taken from each subject. Though the literature categorized built-environment variables for both subjects, social-context variables were found to be lacking in the complete streets documents. The integration of the variables from the two sets of sources formed a comprehensive list of effective determinative variables. Together, with the identification of the socially- and physically-inclusive variables, this research recommends use of an integrated framework for planning successful complete streets toward enhancing the level of sustainable mobility inside communities.

Language: en