Abstract

In order to overcome the problem of large error in the existing reliability evaluation method of vehicle acceleration sensor, the reliability evaluation method of vehicle acceleration sensor based on vector control is proposed. This method selects the reliability evaluation index of acceleration sensor based on analytic hierarchy process (AHP), calculates the comprehensive weight value of the evaluation index, constructs the vector control model with the weight value, solves the reliability evaluation value of acceleration sensor, and judges the reliability level, so as to realise the reliability evaluation of vehicle acceleration sensor. The experimental results show that the failure limit of acceleration sensor is determined to be 2.0 × 105g through the impact step stress and impact constant stress experiments, and the maximum root mean square error of evaluation is 2.31%, the operation failure rate is less than 3%, which can provide more effective support for the safe driving of vehicles.

