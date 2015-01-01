Abstract

Background Fire used for agriculture has many benefits, but can cause wildfires if prevention activities are unsuccessful.Aims The aim of this study was to examine fire permit use and safe burning practices by rural residents in the Edson Forest Area, Alberta, Canada.



METHODS In total, 269 rural landowners completed a mail survey designed to identify how they use fire, their awareness of wildfire risk, fire experience, fire permit use and safe burning practices.Key results Most respondents used fire on their property, and all were aware of the local wildfire risk, but there was little recognition that using fire for agricultural purposes contributes to wildfires in the area. Many respondents were taking steps to prevent a fire from escaping, but some used fire without obtaining a permit. Those who had seen a wildfire in the Edson Forest Area were more likely to take measures to prevent a wildfire from escaping, and more likely to apply for a fire permit.



CONCLUSIONS This research contributes to knowledge about rural landowners' fire use, wildfire prevention activities and fire permit use.Implications Future research should confirm how wildfire experience affects fire permit use and safe use of fire by rural residents.

