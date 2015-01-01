|
Omari A, Carniciu AL, Desai M, Schimmel O, Schlachter DM, Folberg R, Kahana A. Am. J. Ophthalmol. Case Rep. 2022; 27: e101621.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35782169
PURPOSE: Open-air motor vehicles present unique trauma risks to the eyes and face. We describe two patients who suffered a crash while riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), leading to globe dislocation with optic nerve avulsion in order to raise awareness about the risks associated with ATV accidents. OBSERVATIONS: In both cases, the injury was caused by high-speed trauma to the orbit involving a tree branch. One patient sustained a life threatening arrythmia requiring a short stay in the intensive care unit, and both patients required emergent surgical management and eventual socket reconstruction.
All terrain vehicles; Globe dislocation; Optic nerve avulsion