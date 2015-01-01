SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Weil A. Crit. Criminol. 2022; 30(2): 365-385.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Criminology, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10612-022-09607-2

PMID

35785243

PMCID

PMC9242923

Abstract

This article analyzes juvenile delinquency through the concept of "gender projects." It argues that delinquency makes the embodiment of specific masculinities and femininities possible, and thereby contributes to "gender achievement" (or "gender accomplishment"). Drawing on in-depth interviews conducted with Swiss juvenile offenders and using Raewyn Connell's (1987, 1995) notion of "hegemonic masculinity," this article examines "gender projects" that boys and girls pursue through a variety of offenses and trajectories in the criminal justice system. By inscribing the youth's delinquent trajectories in social space and by paying attention to the intersection of power relations they face, this article discusses how delinquency can be a tactic to sustain, produce or overcome gender hegemony.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print