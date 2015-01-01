Abstract

This article analyzes juvenile delinquency through the concept of "gender projects." It argues that delinquency makes the embodiment of specific masculinities and femininities possible, and thereby contributes to "gender achievement" (or "gender accomplishment"). Drawing on in-depth interviews conducted with Swiss juvenile offenders and using Raewyn Connell's (1987, 1995) notion of "hegemonic masculinity," this article examines "gender projects" that boys and girls pursue through a variety of offenses and trajectories in the criminal justice system. By inscribing the youth's delinquent trajectories in social space and by paying attention to the intersection of power relations they face, this article discusses how delinquency can be a tactic to sustain, produce or overcome gender hegemony.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

