Pina D, Peñalver-Monteagudo CM, Ruiz-Hernández JA, Rabadán-García JA, López-Ros P, Martínez-Jarreta B. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e862896.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
35784229
BACKGROUND: Some studies indicate that at least one in four cases of workplace violence occurs in the health sector, with a higher incidence in Emergency Departments, Mental Health Services or Primary Care. Unlike other professional groups, healthcare workers perceive this type of behavior mainly from users or patients. This is the reason why both the detection of conflict between users and professionals and the ways to face and reduce these conflicts has been and is one of the main fields of study in this population. The aim of this study was to delve into the sources of conflict between users and professionals in Primary Care from the perspective of the professionals themselves. In addition, the aim was to explore the proposals for intervention/prevention of this conflict that the professionals perceived as necessary to improve the work environment.
Language: en
health care violence; prevention proposal; qualitative study; sources of conflict; user violence