Abstract

This study was undertaken to fill the information gap by exploring pedestrian behavior at footbridges in the Greater Accra and Kumasi Metropolitan areas of Ghana. Further, the study modelled the behavior of 69,840 pedestrians at the footbridges using Structural Equation Modeling (SEM). Pedestrians were observed as users and non-users of seven selected footbridges in the morning (7:00 am-9:00 am), afternoon (11:00 am-1:00 pm), and evening (3:00 pm-5:00 pm) periods for seven consecutive days (Monday to Sunday). Selected footbridges were characterized by traffic generators as schools, shopping malls, bus stops, office complexes, and restaurants in different matrices. The results showed that 30.7% of the observed pedestrians did not use the footbridges, males and young pedestrians were more likely not to use the footbridges as opposed to females and the elderly with more than half of observed pedestrians carrying luggage or load. Footbridge users were more likely to talk and hold phones than non-users and the elderly were more likely to run and ride compared to young pedestrians. Officials of the National Road Safety Authority should carry out effective public education on pedestrian safety targeting males and young pedestrians to encourage the use of pedestrian footbridges.

