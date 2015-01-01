SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chesnut RP, Richardson CB, Morgan NR, Bleser JA, McCarthy KJ, Perkins DF. J. Relig. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Religion and Mental Health, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10943-022-01606-5

35790578

This study assessed the Moral Injury Symptoms Scale - Military Version - Short Form's (MISS-M-SF) factor structure and construct validity. Participants included 3650 combat-deployed U.S. veterans who answered all 10 MISS-M-SF items from the sixth wave of The Veterans Metric Initiative (TVMI). EFA results suggested a two-factor solution, based on item wording, fit best. CFA results indicated a bifactor model (one general factor and two method factors, based on item wording) fit best. Further investigation revealed that a one-factor model could be used despite the data's multidimensionality. Item-level analyses revealed four items represented the general factor exceptionally well, potentially simplifying assessment in research and clinical applications. Construct validity was also demonstrated through moderate to high correlations with conceptually related measures.


Factor analysis; Bifactor model; MISS-M-SF; Moral injury; Veterans

