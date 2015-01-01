Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The injury definitions and surveillance methods commonly used in Army basic military training (BMT) research may underestimate the extent of injury. This study therefore aims to obtain a comprehensive understanding of injuries sustained during BMT by employing recording methods to capture all physical complaints.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Six hundred and forty-six recruits were assessed over the 12-week Australian Army BMT course. Throughout BMT injury, data were recorded via (1) physiotherapy reports following recruit consultation, (2) a member of the research team (third party) present at physical training sessions, and (3) recruit daily self-reports.



RESULTS: Two hundred and thirty-five recruits had ≥1 incident injury recorded by physiotherapists, 365 recruits had ≥1 incident injury recorded by the third party, and 542 recruits reported ≥1 injury-related problems via the self-reported health questionnaire. Six hundred twenty-one, six hundred eighty-seven, and two thousand nine hundred sixty-four incident injuries were recorded from a total of 997 physiotherapy reports, 1,937 third-party reports, and 13,181 self-reported injury-related problems, respectively. The lower extremity was the most commonly injured general body region as indicated by all three recording methods. Overuse accounted for 79% and 76% of documented incident injuries from physiotherapists and the third party, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights that injury recording methods impact injury reporting during BMT. The present findings suggest that traditional injury surveillance methods, which rely on medical encounters, underestimate the injury profile during BMT. Considering accurate injury surveillance is fundamental in the sequence of injury prevention, implementing additional injury recording methods during BMT may thus improve injury surveillance and better inform training modifications and injury prevention programs.

