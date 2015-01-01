Abstract

Suicide amongst the military veteran population is a significant public health problem in the United States. The National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report revealed that 6261 died by suicide in 2019 [1]. The lingering effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may account for an increase in veteran suicide rates [1]. Lethal means play a consequential role in veteran suicide deaths. Restriction of access to lethal means should be an important focus of suicide prevention among military veterans.



In 2019, firearms accounted for 69.2% of veteran suicides, followed by 19.9% suffocation, 8.4% poisoning, and 5.4% other methods (i.e., jumping, cutting, drowning) [1]. Firearms are especially concerning due to the veteran's knowledge of firearms and military experience [1, 2]. Veterans who have access to firearms should be provided with gun locks/lockers, and encouraged to store their ammunition away from their firearms [2]. Medical practitioners must take a more vigilant approach to veterans who own firearms and have a psychiatric diagnosis by conducting regular suicide screens.



Limiting access to over-the-counter medications is another important area of means restriction to consider...

