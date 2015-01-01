Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to determine, using geographic information system (GIS), the spatial characteristics and factors associated with injury crashes among vulnerable road users (VRUs) in Cotonou, Benin.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This study was based on road crash data collected by the police in Cotonou from 2008 to 2017. Spatial analyses were performed using density method of QGIS cartography software to identify road crash hotspot for VRUs. Logistic regression analysis was conducted using Stata 15 software. Finally, field observations were used to assess the physical characteristics of the road environment at each hotspot.



RESULTS: From 2008 to 2017, six main crash hotspots involving VRUs were identified on the roads of Cotonou. The majority were located at intersections of main roads. These sites did not meet the standards for traffic safety for VRUs. Factors associated with injury crashes among VRUs were intersections (adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 3.3; 95% CI: 1.8-6.1) and pavement condition (aOR = 7; 95% CI: 2.9-17.1).



CONCLUSION: The present study has made it possible to identify the locations on Cotonou's road network where road safety interventions could be implemented to protect VRUs.

