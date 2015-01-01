Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), a significant predictor of suicide, is more frequent in sexual minorities (e.g., lesbian, gay, and bisexual) than in heterosexuals. The Minority Stress Model proposed that sexual minority stigma (SMS) may lead to maladaptive behaviors, including NSSI. However, the potential mechanism underlying the relationship between SMS and NSSI remains unclear. Therefore, the current study will examine the relationship between SMS and NSSI, and explore the serial mediating roles of sexual orientation concealment (SOC), self-criticism, and depression.



METHODS: A total of 666 individuals who self-identified as sexual minorities (64.0% male, M (age) = 24.49 years, SD = 6.50) completed questionnaires of SMS, SOC, self-criticism, depression, and NSSI, in 2020.



RESULTS: The findings indicated that (1) SMS, SOC, self-criticism, depression, and NSSI were positively correlated; (2) SOC, self-criticism, and depression independently played partial mediating roles between SMS and NSSI; and (3) SOC, self-criticism, and depression played serial mediating roles between SMS and NSSI.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study supported the relation between SMS and NSSI among Chinese sexual minorities, and also implied a potential mechanism underlying the relation. Specifically, SMS was related to increased NSSI by higher SOC, self-criticism, and depression. SOC had dual-edged effects on NSSI. POLICY IMPLICATIONS: To reduce NSSI and other psychological problems among sexual minorities, policy makers should take more measures to eliminate SMS. Specifically, policy makers are encouraged to provide more support for changing sexual minorities' living environment, such as repealing bills that could cause SMS and popularizing the knowledge about sexual orientation.

